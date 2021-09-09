Reese Witherspoon Honors Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe’s 22nd Birthday with Rare Baby Photo

Reese Witherspoon is honoring her daughter, Ava Phillippe, on her 22nd birthday with the cutest throwback photo of her oldest child. We did a double-take when we saw it because we were almost convinced it was The Morning Show star and not Phillippe in the photo — that’s how much they look alike.

The black-and-white photo of her sweet baby girl showed her wearing a “Party Princess” hat and looking so joyful in front of a slice of her birthday cake. She even grasped a little fairy doll in her tiny hands — it’s no wonder mom posted such an adorable (and nostalgic) photo. Witherspoon captioned the image, “This person is turning 22 today… 😮 @avaphillippe.”

As all moms know, you can’t just post the baby photo, you have to give your child a post that also celebrates them now — and that’s exactly what Witherspoon did. She added a photo of her mini-me in a green shirt looking very 22 instead of two years of age, but she still shared how she can’t believe her baby girl is all grown up. “Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of you,” the Big Little Lies star wrote. “You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!”

Witherspoon has been open about her close relationship with her daughter telling Ellen DeGeneres that she felt overwhelming sadness when she went to college. “It’s weird when your children go away to college,” she said. “It’s hard. I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college.” The good news is that the mother-daughter duo is still bonded even if Phillippe has left the comforts of home — and they still look like each other’s twin.

