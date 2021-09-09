Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Might Be Giving Us The Red Carpet Moment We’ve Been Waiting For

It’s been a long summer of waiting in anticipation for a major red carpet moment from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to happen, but it might be just a day away. The couple arrived for the Friday premiere of Affleck’s film, The Last Duel, at the Venice Film Festival and the big question isn’t about whether the movie is good — it’s about whether JLo will join him on the red carpet.

We have to go back to 2003 when Bennifer’s presence on the red carpet was big news. Affleck would coordinate his outfit with Lopez’s gown and the duo would be spray-tanned to the max (it was all the rage then). They were the toast of the town and everyone wanted to see this major red carpet moment. Ever since they got back together, they have kept us in suspense as to when that day would come. Some fans theorized that it would happen at the Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, but now it’s looking like Venice might be the big event for their major coming out as Bennifer 2.0.

But don’t worry, Lopez and Affleck are already giving us smaller fashion moments as they arrived via water taxi to the film festival. (See the photos at People.) The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was wearing a crisp, white lace dress that was cinched at the waist while Affleck wore an all-black ensemble — and both of them had designer sunglasses to top off their movie star glam. It feels like they are teeing us up for Friday’s red carpet and it has us already speculating what they might wear.

And it looks like they are taking their relationship in stride this time around and controlling the media instead of the media controlling them. Lopez has touched on this topic in the past before even dating Affleck the second time around. “We didn’t try to have a public relationship,” she shared with People in 2018. “We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was just a lot of pressure . . . I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there.” We are hoping that love spills all over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, but that they feel comfortable sharing their relationship in a healthy way — one that is far different from the narrative 17 years ago.

