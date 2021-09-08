Ant Anstead Is Keeping the Pressure Off His Renée Zellweger Relationship By Not Talking About It — Sort Of

Ant Anstead doesn’t want to be asked about girlfriend Renée Zellweger, but he kind of does. That doesn’t really make sense, of course, but the TV host is talking a lot about her even though he says he wants to keep quiet about his relationship with the Oscar winner.

We completely understand that he wants to protect a budding romance, but he keeps saying his “relationship is something that’s really private” in interviews — and then elaborating a little bit more about their dating situation to People. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about,” he explained. “It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.” That’s a fair ask because living in the public eye is tough, but maybe it’s time to tell the media to take that question off the table completely during interviews. But, Anstead had one more word to say about his relationship that he’s not talking about — and it’s the fact that they are taking it “one day at a time.”

Now the Judy star has always been a star who has kept out of the public eye for much of her career. We know a little bit about her dating history with other celebs, including Jim Carrey and her short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney, but we never knew the details. Ever since she began dating Anstead, we’ve heard more about her dating life than ever before. Is she getting a little more brave about sharing her personal situation or is Anstead more comfortable with cameras prying into his private life?

We love seeing a Zellweger cameo or two on Instagram since she doesn’t have her own social media accounts — and she looks happy in the photos, so that’s nice to see. No matter where their relationship goes, we hope they both enjoy their private time together, but we are somewhat expecting Anstead to spill the beans again soon.

