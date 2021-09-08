Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Back to School Digital Issue With Brooklyn Decker
Demi Moore Celebrates the End of Summer Jumping for Joy in Sexy Striped Bikini

Kristyn Burtt
Demi Moore is proving that 58 is just fabulous after spending a week at the Venice Film Festival. First, she dazzled us with her form-fitting, white Mônot gown and now, it’s her black-and-white striped bikini — and we love that she’s giving us happy, healthy vibes.

Moore posted a photo on her Instagram page showing off her high-split jump as she stares at the camera with a joyful face. She looks like she’s having the best time on her work (with a side of vacation) trip to Italy. She captioned the photo, “One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!” Yes, thanks for the reminder, fall is just around the corner with spiced pumpkin lattes, cozy sweaters and boots, but it’s also a wistful time where we say goodbye to the lazy days of summer. (We’re glad Moore finished her summer with a bang.)

The St. Elmo’s Fire star looks incredible at the age of 58, but that wasn’t always the case. She admitted on Instagram in 2019 that she hadn’t worked out in “over four years,” but was taking the steps to prioritize her health. That also went hand in hand with getting sober again after dealing with addiction a second time around in her 40s. She revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar interview that she felt like she was “giving [her] power away” without sobriety. “I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment,” she explained. “And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.”

Now that she’s back on track, she’s fitter than ever — both mentally and physically. And we love to see her happy and getting in one last bikini shot of the summer.

