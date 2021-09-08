Olivia Jade’s Biggest ‘DWTS’ Supporter Is Mom Lori Loughlin After College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli is ready to step back into the spotlight with her upcoming turn on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, but she won’t be doing it alone. Behind the scenes, mom Lori Loughlin is supporting her youngest daughter through her journey — not just physically, but also emotionally.

The YouTube personality shared with Page Six that Loughlin is in “total mom mode” and “a huge support” while doting on Giannulli to make sure her very sore body is in tip-top shape for every rehearsal. “She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet,” Giannulli said.

Other than her Red Table Talk interview last December, this will be the first time Giannulli is putting herself out there for public scrutiny after her family took a lot of heat for their role in the college admissions scandal. Calling it “an incredible opportunity,” the 21-year-old is ready “to challenge” herself and shake up her life with a little salsa and cha-cha. “I’m just letting the universe take over and see what happens and living it day by day,” she explained to the publication.

We haven’t seen the former college student hit the dance floor just yet, that opportunity will come with the Sept. 20 premiere, but we’re curious to see how viewers will react. It’s somewhat of a comeback tour for her, but the college scandal participants haven’t received a lot of sympathy because their crimes were based on privilege (and remember, only Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli did prison time, not Olivia Jade nor. her older sister, Bella). Will the audience show her some grace or will they waltz her off the show?

