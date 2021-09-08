Britney Spears Scores a Legal Victory After Jamie Spears Finally Files Petition to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is likely breathing a sigh of relief now that her conservatorship case is one step closer to wrapping up completely. On Tuesday, her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition that would not only end his control over her life, but end the conservatorship altogether. It’s a process that probably could have happened sooner, but this is a major move in the right direction.

We are not sure if it was the backlash Jamie experienced from just about every corner of society, but he’s quickly changed his tune about his daughter needing full-time care. The court documents, obtained by NBC News, stated that the pop star “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” He’s even saying that Britney doesn’t need a psychological evaluation, which she’s already vocalized won’t happen, before the court decides whether to set her free.

It’s almost shocking to read the legal papers because Jamie sounds like he’s finally realized that he won’t win this case unless he concedes on his own accord. “The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed,” the filing explained. “Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to ‘let her have her life back.'”

We love that Britney might have the opportunity to get her life back on track, and even if the conservatorship started with good intentions, it turned into a toxic situation somewhere along the way. Those are 13 years that the “Piece of Me” singer won’t ever get back — and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, isn’t going to let Jamie off the hook despite his filing this week. “It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,” he said in a statement to NBC News. “But as we assess his filing — which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel — our investigation will continue.”

Britney’s legal battles are far from over, but it looks like they are headed in the direction she always hoped for: toward freedom. Her next day in court is Sept. 29, so all eyes will be on the battle between father and daughter, but it looks like Brintey will finally get the victory she deserves.

