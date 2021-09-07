Paulina Porizkova Stuns in Skimpy Black Bikini While Celebrating ‘Wrinkles and Imperfections’

Paulina Porizkova strikes again with another amazing bikini photo that shows off her fit physique — but don’t be fooled by the image — the supermodel has another important message to deliver. This time, she’s talking about body shaming and how we need to throw that idea right out the window because it’s “so last decade.”

Porizkova posted a photo of her skimpy black swimsuit that highlights her long legs and tan body. She turned her face up to the sun to enjoy the gorgeous glow of the light and she shared that her sister-in-law, Colleen Ocasek, was the one who took the photo “by the very glamorous grill” while on a commercial shoot for Laura Geller. And that’s when Porizkova decided to head off her haters with a wise message about honoring all types of bodies.

She started off by addressing anyone who might have a critical word about her body. “For those of you who are tempted to tell me to eat a burger, I’m tempted to tell you NOT to eat one,” she wrote. “But won’t.” That’s when she leaned into her words of inspiration, adding, “Body shaming is so last decade. Let’s celebrate who we are, wrinkles and imperfections and all.” And of course, we love a good Porizkova hashtag because she always includes one or two humorous ones. Her latest post included, “#betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate.”

Porizkova is making sure women over the age of 50 are heard because she’s tired of the ageism and sexism in society. Her social media pages have become a sounding board for many women who feel the same way — and the supermodel might be starting a movement that has a lasting impact.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

