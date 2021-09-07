Luke Bryan Sweetly Steps in as Father of the Bride for Niece After Losing Both Parents

It can’t be easy for any bride not to have her father there for her big day, but Luke Bryan made sure his niece, Jordan Cheshire, felt loved on her wedding day. The American Idol judge walked her down the aisle on Sunday before she married Clint Eudy in Tennessee.

Jordan lost her mom, Kelly Cheshire, in 2007 to natural causes and then lost her dad, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014 to a heart attack. It was Bryan and his wife, Caroline, who stepped in to raise all three of his late sister’s children after the loss of their dad. The moving moment as Bryan walked down the aisle was shared on Instagram by Emily Clark Events. The business account captioned the video, “So many hard working hands over many months, and 20 days on-site led to THIS magical moment! 💖 😭 This is why we do what we do! ✨.” The clip points out the sweet moment Jordan’s veil becomes entangled and it was Bryan who made sure to adjust it so her grand entrance was perfect.

The uncle and niece duo were so happy to be there together as they approached her groom. If you look closely, you can even see Bryan tap her hand lovingly right before the video cuts off — he appeared proud to be with the bride. He also had the honor of representing her dad in the father-daughter dance, which was to Phil Collins’ “You’ll Be In My Heart,” according to People. We have no doubt there wasn’t a dry eye in the house — Bryan took care of his niece when she needed him most.

And if you didn’t already love the country music star, listen to his words about why he doesn’t want to look like he’s “craving sympathy” when he talks about his family’s tragedies. He, instead, hopes they see a lesson about life’s challenges. “If I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully by my behavior,” he told the entertainment outlet, “that’s what life’s all about for me.”

