Ant Anstead’s Friendship with Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Stronger Than Ever Amid Christina Haack Split

Ant Anstead is taking his split from ex-wife Christina Haack in stride because he feels like he gained two really good friends in Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. He’s calling them his “extended family,” via People, after maintaining a relationship with them that extends beyond the kids.

Anstead still adores El Moussa and Haack’s kids from their marriage because he still considers daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, his stepchildren. But the support he’s received from the Flip or Flop host and his fiancée might be the bigger story here — their friendship extends way beyond the kids. “I think it’s amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family,” he explained. “And by default, I’ve inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather].” The TV personality goes in-depth to say that ditching the relationship they created over the few years they worked together as co-parents would be “dishonorable,” so he’s really “proud” of how they’ve established a post-breakup friendship.

Anstead was also really moved by the couple’s support for the unveiling of his team’s new Lotus Type 62-2 sports car, which was revealed at the Radford Motors gala in early August. “I think it was really nice that they attended the event because ultimately that speaks volumes,” he said. And they had the opportunity to meet the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host’s new girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. It truly shows how close Anstead feels toward El Moussa and Young because he’s inviting them both into his work and personal life.

There’s no mention of Haack in the interview and how Anstead is getting along with his ex, but by keeping El Moussa and Young close to his side, his relationship with Taylor and Brayden can continue. It’s definitely a positive approach to a split because the kids and the adults win in the end.

