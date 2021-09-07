Reese Witherspoon Announced Her Book Club’s September Selection — & It’s 20% Off On Amazon

The temperature might be cooling off, but we’re still craving some heat. Fortunately, Reese Witherspoon’s September book club selection is absolutely perfect as we make the transition from summer to autumn — and it’s bound to keep avid readers anxious with each new page. The actress chose L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón as this month’s book club pick — and you can read along with the actress and her fans by ordering the book, which is 20% off on Amazon!

“Summer might be coming to an end but according to the forecast, the September #ReesesBookClub Pick L.A. Weather is here to stay. Author [María Amparo Escandón] takes us to sunny Los Angeles where a dry spell creates a perfect storm for the Alvarado family,” the caption to Witherspoon’s Instagram announcement read.

“This story beautifully weaves together the theme of family and uses weather as a metaphor to peel back the curtain on the layered lives of three sisters and their parents. There’s a 100% chance you’ll be paging through this book to uncover the secrets and deception that could potentially burn everything down!⁠⁠”

Witherspoon is already obsessed with the novel, and noted that “the key word to this book is family.” Three sisters have vastly different experiences in their lives, but there’s one incident at the start of the novel that pulls practically everything together. Their mother, Keila, is “the quintessential matriarch,” Witherspoon says, as the character takes care of her children and grandchildren throughout the story. “Ultimately, it’s about the power of sisterhood,” Witherspoon said of the novel.

We’re pretty much sold on this book simply based on Witherspoon’s enthusiasm and the empowering, essential messages behind the text. But if you’re still on the fence, we can reassure you that this purchase is well worth it. L.A. Weather is currently 20% off on Amazon — which means you can get a hardcover copy of the novel for just $22.49. Now that the kids are back to school, take some time for yourself and read along with Witherspoon! You’ll practically feel the L.A. weather warming you up with each page this month.

