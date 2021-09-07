John Travolta Is One Proud Papa After Daughter Ella Wraps Her First Big Movie

It must be so special when your child chooses to follow in your footsteps — and John Travolta is experiencing that as we speak! The Oscar-nominated actor’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, just wrapped her first movie and shared a series of photos from the celebrations to her Instagram account. Of the photos, there was one very special picture she shared in the carousel of images, and she definitely saved the best for last: a photo with her proud, smiling dad!

Ella’s Instagram post featured a number of photos from the Budapest set of her upcoming film Get Lost — a modern reimagining of Alice in Wonderland — in which she stars as Alicia, a young woman who goes backpacking with her boyfriend only to travel into a fantastical world. Some of the photos featured images with the cast and crew, as well as a shot of Ella with a huge bunch of balloons. The last image, though, was a sweet, special photo with her dad, who couldn’t have looked more proud of his lookalike daughter.

Just a few weeks prior to Ella’s recent Instagram post, her dad was gushing about his daughter on his own social media account. “I’m a very proud dad,” Travolta wrote as part of the caption to a post, featuring his daughter on the set of the forthcoming film. Of course, this type of support between the famous father-daughter duo is nothing new.

Travolta and his daughter have often gushed about one another on social media, and this past Father’s Day, Ella beautifully articulated just how much her father means to her. “You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make everyday better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around,” an excerpt from the caption of her 2021 Father’s Day post read.

Travolta and his children have really been through so much in the past year with the loss of wife and mother, Kelly Preston. We love seeing Travolta continue to support his kids with so much love, and can’t wait to see Ella’s career take off as she follows in her parents’ footsteps!

