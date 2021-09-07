Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Want to Have a ‘Down-to-Earth’ Approach to the Monarchy

There have been a lot of changes to the British royal family over the past few years, but one element has remained constant: the next generation of the monarchy is on the horizon. And now, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem poised and more prepared than ever to usher in a modern monarchy as they take on more senior duties the royal family and plan a potential move to Windsor.

“They are bringing to the party different means of achieving the whole,” the Cambridges’ former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told People for the outlet’s upcoming Royals issue. “He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve,” Lowther-Pinkerton shared. “The Duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it’s like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family.” It’s that down-to-earth approach that William and Kate will also apply to the causes they’ll continue to champion well into the future.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, will reach a new education milestone at the end of this school year! 🏫 https://t.co/mylUaWwXQu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2021

The Cambridges have already proven that climate change and mental health advocacy are two of their more valued philanthropic and social issue endeavors. Across their official Instagram page are photos — some of which even feature their children — highlighting those causes. It’s those particular interests that “are playing a really important role in finding a point of connection for a different range of subjects that the family hasn’t always connected with,” a former staff member for the Cambridges shared.

Ever since their marriage 10 years ago, Prince William and Kate Middleton have demonstrated a unified front on the causes they care about, their parenting style, and their clear aspirations for moving the monarchy forward. They’ve already shown which causes they want to continue to bolster in the years to come. And with more duties likely on the way, they’re surely prepared to meet any challenges that come their way.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

