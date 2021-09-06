Christina Haack Strikes a Loving Pose with Boyfriend Joshua Hall While On Vacation at Tennessee Home

It looks like Christina Haack had the best Labor Day Weekend ever after spending some time at her new Nashville, Tennessee farmhouse with boyfriend Joshua Hall. The couple seems to be getting closer as their relationship continues to grow.

Her latest Instagram photo shows her loving up her realtor boyfriend as he holds her on his hip while she kisses him. Hall grins happily to the camera while the PDA moment is happening. The Christina on the Coast star captioned the photo, “Where it all began. 🔒🗝❤️.” This second home has brought Haack tremendous joy after putting an offer in late last year because it was “exactly what [she] was looking for.” Even though her new Dana Point, California home is her main residence, the Tennessee property is one that Haack describes as “a beautiful home that I can put my own touches on, and on acres and acres of land,” per People.

This weekend also allowed her to spend some time with her two oldest kids from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden 6, who joined her and Hall on an ATV outing. And of course, she honored her son, Hudson, from her marriage to Ant Anstead, because it was his second birthday on Monday. She posted a few super cute photos of the toddler, including an adorable image with his birthday cupcake.

It looks like everything is settling into place for Haack, who had a tumultuous few years after her marriages to El Moussa and Anstead. But with life on the right track, she can enjoy her new love, her new homes and her beautiful children, who seem to be incredibly happy spending time with mom.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.

