Kate Hudson & Demi Moore Stun in Daring Black & White Evening Gowns at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson and Demi Moore have everyone buzzing about their appearance at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. The major cinema event is up and running on a bigger scale this year after putting on a socially distant pandemic affair in 2020 — and that means the fashions are back and better than ever.

The actresses attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala on Saturday and both represented the designer Mônot with gowns that had racy cutouts and complimented their fit figures. (See the photo of them together at Page Six.) Moore, 58, chose to wear a white dress that almost looks like a two-piece outfit, but is held delicately together with several strategically placed straps for her daring neckline and form-fitting bodice. She posted her look on Instagram, cheekily captioning the photo, “Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night,” in reference to her cleavage.

Hudson, 42, wore a black gown that left little to the imagination, especially after she shared a thigh-baring slit photo on Instagram. She also used a bit of humor to address the clothing (or lack thereof) situation. “’Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.’ -Coco Chanel I chose fabric…. ” There might not be a lot to the dress, but it hugs her curves in the most complimentary way.

The women are taking fashion to the next level after a year of comfy clothing through many of those quarantine months. We don’t mind Hollywood celebs upping their couture game one bit because it brings back the glamour we’ve all been missing — and it’s fabulous.

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

