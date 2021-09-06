Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Made a Bold Request to Queen Elizabeth That Has Royal Insiders ‘Shocked’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. might happen sooner than we ever expected and it could be quite a media spectacle if it does happen. There is one person whose approval hinges on the entire stateside family (yes, including Archie and Lilibet) making the trip overseas: Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to introduce the Queen to her great-granddaughter in what The Sun is calling an “olive branch” moment. The couple wants to get their daughter baptized soon and the hope is that it could happen at Windsor Castle. That normally might be an easy ask for a senior royal member, but the duo has long since stepped away from those family duties as they have created a new life in the United States. And of course, the ongoing feud is still at a boiling point — it’s barely reached a simmer.

Royal experts believe the tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry might be around for a while. https://t.co/4wrRhgeBZr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 4, 2021

Naturally, royal insiders are aghast at the alleged request. “Harry and Meghan have made this offer, but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it,” the source said. “They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year.” But it’s not like the royal family isn’t thinking about Harry and Meghan — they are possibly going to extend a Christmas invite to the couple, per The Sun. And we know that despite any upsetting moves by either side, there seems to be an interest in finding a way to put this publicly played-out chaos behind them. “The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie,” the royal inside shared.

Harry has already been home twice this year — once for Prince Philip’s funeral and once for the Princess Diana statue unveiling. There was little movement in settling the feud during both of those visits, but bringing the children along might unite them together in ways they never imagined, especially when Lilibet shares the sweet nickname of her great-grandmother.

