Melania Trump’s Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions.

“Being first lady again is not what she wants,” said a Trump insider to CNN. “For her, it was a chapter — and it’s over, and that’s that.” Melania isn’t even interested in the public spotlight outside of the political realm — it’s become a game of Where’s Waldo? trying to spot her in the wild. (In case you were wondering, there’s been one sighting of her and son Barron Trump this summer at Trump Tower.) Donald isn’t too worried about his wife’s absence since he has plenty of family stand-ins who share his same thirst for attention.

“Instead, it’s going to be Lara [Trump] or [Kimberly] Guilfoyle,” a second source revealed. “They have that same urge Trump has to [run] again; Melania absolutely does not.” And the entire Trump family seems to be OK with Melania’s absence because she was rarely interested in Donald’s campaign the first time around and did the bare minimum necessary to help get him elected. “The fact is, his base got used to not having her there,” a Washington, D.C. insider told CNN. “Instead, she pulled off this idea that her not being there was a good thing. They get defensive about her not being there. It’s pretty incredible when you think about it.”

So the former first lady is happy to let Donald have his own interests while she focuses her attention on Barron and getting him settled in his new Florida prep school. Her husband is welcome to pursue any higher office he wants, but she has set her boundaries and is not going to join him for the ride.

