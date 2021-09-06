Victoria Beckham Just Shared a Sexy Photo of Husband David Beckham’s Butt

Victoria Beckham is clearly having a very good weekend, and she’s sharing the wealth — in the form of some sweet eye candy — with the rest of us. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a super cheeky photo that she snapped of her husband, David Beckham, relaxing in the pool with his Versace swim trunks pulled low. Her caption says it all: “Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!” Take a peek below:

Is anyone surprised that the photo has nearly 1 million likes at this point, just hours after it was Vitcotira posted it? Nope, not at all. Frankly, we’re with the fan who commented, “This is the most incredible act of generosity I’ve ever witnessed.”

The Beckhams have been married for 22 years, and it’s nice to know that after all that time they still seem totally smitten with each other — and as this sexy photo proves, they obviously have a sense of humor, too. The pair share children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10.

Just a few days ago, the mom of four took to Instagram to post a photo of son Romeo on his birthday, writing, “Can’t believe you are 19 today!!” and adding, “We all love you so so much xxxxxx I love you.” And it looks like the young man is following in his famous footballer father’s footsteps — he recently signed with Fort Lauderdale CF, a team that competes in the USL League One.

The 19-year-old posted his own photo on Instagram, a shot of him playing soccer, with the caption, “Follow your dreams” — to which mom Victoria commented, “We are so proud of you Romeo.”

