Pete & Chasten Buttigieg Welcome Two Babies! See the Sweet First Family Photo

The more the merrier! Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared on his social media platforms today that he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, are officially parents — of two newborn babies! Buttigieg shared the news with a sweet announcement and the first adorable photo of the new family of four — see it below:

“Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” Pete wrote. In the photo, the dads can be seen cradling their bundles of joy while flashing sweet smiles at one another.

In the past, both Pete and Chasten have spoken publicly about the arduous adoption process. Pete revealed last month on Twitter that their desire to be parents had finally come true, and that while the process wasn’t “done yet” they would be sharing more details soon.

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he wrote last month. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

In response, many flocked to reply with their own adoption story and those in the LGBTQ+ community even shared photos of themselves with their kiddos. “Congratulations to the new dads. Welcome to the growing community of gay parents!” one tweet read.

As the first openly gay presidential candidate and the first Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, Pete and Chasten’s story is sure to touch many. We couldn’t be happier for the two — congrats dads!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are the parents of twins.