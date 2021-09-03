Dr. Jill Biden Heads Back to In-Person Classes For the First Time as First Lady

Just like most teachers in the United States, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is heading back to school to teach in-person for the first time since the pandemic began. Her situation is a little different, though, because she’s coming into Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria with a new title: first lady.

According to The Washington Post, the first lady prefers to be addressed as “Dr. B” and will teach several 13-week courses on Tuesdays and Thursdays with full eight-hour days on campus, beginning after Labor Day. She’s also a pioneer as the only first lady to hold a job outside of the White House while her husband Joe Biden presides over the country. She taught remotely last semester, but the in-person teaching position with office hours will make her schedule even busier.

Dr. Biden has emphasized the importance of education as a teacher, and it will continue to be a major part of her platform while her husband is in office. “I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession,” she told CBS Sunday Morning a few months before the presidential election last year.

But her job as the first lady will not eclipse her crucial role in the classroom, and for any student who thinks they will get a lot of political insight in her classroom, forget about it. She wrote to her spring semester students after the inauguration, per People, “I am an English teacher at NOVA — not first lady. I am trying to keep my roles separate as I did as Second Lady. I appreciate your enthusiasm, but I want students to see me as their English teacher. I am not mentioning it in my classes AT ALL. Thanks for honoring my teacher identity. Jill.”

Dr. Biden might not mention her White House life in the classroom, but it will sure make for an interesting college experience story for her students later on.

