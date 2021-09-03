Heidi Klum Gives Husband Tom Kaulitz a 32nd Birthday Dance to Remember In New Photo

We know if there’s a party, Heidi Klum is going to have a good time. But the party she threw for husband Tom Kaulitz’s 32nd birthday was extra special because she gave him a moment to remember — a tabletop dance. Now, don’t get us wrong — this was a family-safe dance, but it probably was the hit of the night at the festive event.

Klum posted a carousel of images on Instagram from the white party, which included white balloons, drapery and yes, all-white attire for the guests. It’s the second photo, though, that has us wishing it was a video. The America’s Got Talent judge was on top of the table with her shoes off, strutting her stuff in a white mini-dress showing off her long legs and a black bowler hat. Was there a song to go with this dance? We are dying to know because the guests seem to be roaring with laughter at the sight of the supermodel honoring her husband in a fun and sexy way.

The former Project Runway host has been open about finding the right person to marry in her third husband and she loves showering him with her love. “I mean, I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere and I do a lot of things for him and it’s beautiful when you get that back from your partner,” she shared with ET. “And it’s the first time I feel like I really have a partner to do everything with.”

And that means Kaulitz gets table dances from his wife — and he sure seems to enjoy it. And we don’t blame him, he’s married to a stunning supermodel.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples where the woman has a higher net worth.

