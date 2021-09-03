Cindy Crawford Celebrated Lookalike Daughter Kaia’s 20th Birthday With Then & Now Photos

Milestone birthdays don’t come very often. You know what we’re talking about — those big birthdays that signify a monumental new chapter and beginning! Well, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is celebrating one of those major milestone birthdays today as she turns 20 years old. The stunning model and actress — who is the spitting image of her stunning supermodel mom — had the perfect start to her big day when Crawford posted the sweetest birthday tribute to her Instagram.

Crawford shared a carousel post of two photos featuring Kaia — one when she was a little girl and one that was a gif of Kaia in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories. The image of Kaia when she was little was too cute. She beamed from ear to ear with the biggest smile in her purple sweater and green and purple striped hat.

The second photo, however, was a lot more spooky. In the gif, Kaia wielded a switchblade and wore an all-black ensemble with layers of necklaces. Crawford totally went with the theme, too, in the caption she wrote for the post, referencing Kaia as both an angel and a devil. “My girl can do both!” Crawford wrote, adding an emoji with a halo and a smiling devil emoji. She added, “Happy birthday [Kaia Gerber] – proud of you!”

Kaia was clearly touched by her mom’s words and left the cutest reply in the comment section. “Still the first slide,” she assured Crawford, adding, “I love you so much mom!!!!” Like so many parents, we’re sure Crawford cannot believe where the time went, as her daughter turns the big 2-0. The young model has already accomplished so much by following in her mom’s modeling footsteps, and it’s exciting to think about what else we’ll see from her in the future.

