Kate Walsh Announced Her Return to Grey’s Anatomy in the Best Way

She’s back! Almost 10 years since she last walked through the doors of Seattle Grace Hospital (also known as Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and its more recent name Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery. But Walsh’s return wasn’t announced via any old press release. In fact, the actress got pretty creative with her big announcement, and it is absolutely epic.

In a TikTok video, which Walsh also shared to Instagram, the actress did a viral dance going around social media, along with the captions “Questions I frequently get asked…’Will you ever come back to Grey’s Anatomy?'” Well, fans didn’t have to wait long at all to find out the answer. In fact, Walsh added the caption with a resounding “YES,” and before we knew it, the actress’ clothes changed from her fashionable joggers and turtleneck to her crisp white doctor’s coat.

“Surprise, bitch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” Walsh lip-synced along to the audio from the memorable season of American Horror Story: Coven. Walsh totally lit up after revealing the news, telling fans to “stay tuned” for more in season 18 of the popular ABC medical drama.

While fans were totally excited about Walsh’s season 18 return, she also got a lot of love from the series’ longtime lead, Ellen Pompeo. “Lets give them what they want…..quality tv drama,” the actress commented on Walsh’s post. It’s been such a long time since Walsh played Dr. Addison Montgomery — almost 10 years, if you can believe it!

The actress’ last appearance on Grey’s Anatomy came in 2012, during the episode “If/Then,” in which Meredith Grey (Pompeo) dreams about what her life might have looked like. The last time Walsh was a regular cast member was back in 2007 during the series’ third season. She continued to play Dr. Addison Montgomery (also written as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery) in the spin-off series Private Practice, which ended in 2013. Clearly, fans are just as excited as we are to see what Grey’s Anatomy has in store for Dr. Addison Montgomery in its upcoming 18th season. We can’t wait!

