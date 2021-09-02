Salma Hayek’s New Bathing Suit Photo Is a Celebration of the Woman She Is at 55

Salma Hayek is celebrating her birthday on Sept. 2 and we have to say that 55 never looked better. The actress shared her gratitude and a beautiful bathing suit shot on her Instagram on Thursday.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star wore an electric blue, one-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all of the right places as the sun hit her face, giving it a warm glow. She looked peaceful and serene as she gazed into the distance of her tropical location. “Happy 55th birthday to me 💃🏻 looking forward to new adventures #grateful,” she captioned the post in both English and Spanish.

Hayek looks incredible, but she admits she has felt the pressure of Hollywood, especially when it comes to women and aging. “As you get older, you’re expected not to age,” she shared with InStyle. But she’s learned to give herself some grace and be thankful for what her body allowed her to do in life — as an actress and as a mother to daughter, Valentina, 13. “[Given] how much mileage I put on my body,” she said, “and how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous. I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly.”

She certainly isn’t doing too badly at all. Hayek has been impressing us with all of her fit and fabulous Instagram posts over the past few years celebrating her body and her age. Just like supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Hayek is proving that aging doesn’t have to be a time reminiscing about what our bodies looked like when we were younger — it’s about appreciating the journey. And with a little TLC like exercising and eating well, 55 looks pretty amazing from Hayek’s view.

