Hugh Jackman Looks So Young in This Sweet Throwback Pic With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

One of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories is Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple has been married for 25 years and their relationship has never been stronger — plus, we love it when the Wolverine star shares throwback photos on his Instagram page.

The latest #TBT image is approximately “20ish” years old, according to Jackman. His long sideburns and boyish good looks match Furness’ stunning beauty as they cuddle in close to each other. We loved one social media user’s comment, writing “What in the Zach Efron in HS Musical is this?! Haha much love.” That’s how young Jackman looks in this photo — it’s straight out of a Disney Channel movie.

Their romance began from day one where it was love-at-first sight. “We just had this amazing connection,” Furness shared on Anh’s Brush With Fame. “And I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is.” Jackman feels the same way about his wife, but everything they do is as a team — from their home life to their successful jobs in entertainment. “Because,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “everything that’s happened in my career and on-screen, off-screen, we’ve always done it together.”

With Jackman heading back to Broadway in The Music Man revival this fall, we are likely to see more of their love on display around New York City. “When you find a partner in crime that you share, and you grow together—and life is tough as we know it, it’s not all good—and when you have someone there that is so supportive… you can really stand buck naked. You have to,” Furness summed up on Anh’s Brush With Fame. “When you’ve got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you’re loved, there’s nothing better.”

