Padma Lakshmi Looks Unbelievably Stunning in This New Photo Celebrating Her 51st Birthday

When it’s your birthday, you should be able to celebrate yourself in the best way possible. And if you want to share that self-love with the world, why not? That’s exactly what Padma Lakshmi did for her 51st birthday, posting a stunning new portrait on Instagram. The Taste the Nation host took to social media yesterday to celebrate herself and show her fans what 51 looks like for her — and we’re already getting some major inspiration for how we want to celebrate ourselves and loving this gorgeous photo, captured by Kat Irlin.

The photo Lakshmi shared was simple, stunning, and totally timeless. Irlin’s camera captured Lakshmi’s face, as she rested on a gray cushion. Practically every pore and string of hair could be seen in the photograph, and the longtime chef looked truly gorgeous (see the photo HERE). “This is 51,” she captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji.

.@PadmaLakshmi described why she and her daughter love 'The Princess & The Frog' so much. This further proves that representation matters in media. ♥️ https://t.co/1jU3vSalhL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 27, 2021

Whether it’s through her recipes, or how she owns her work, Lakshmi has been a serious inspiration to so many of her longtime fans. The cookbook author has continued to push boundaries in her industry, and given that its been a male-dominated field for so long, her accomplishments are truly something to celebrate. At 51, we know that Lakshmi is just getting started, and regardless if it’s the world of culinary delights, books, or TV shows, we cannot wait to see what she accomplishes this year.

