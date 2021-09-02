Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Is Growing Into a Carbon Copy of Her Mom in These Photos for 8th Grade

Jessica Alba is one “proud” and “crying mama” this week after her oldest daughter with husband Cash Warren, Honor, 13, headed off to her first day of eighth grade. While the Honest company founder is overwhelmed by the major life milestone, we can’t believe how much Honor looks like her beautiful mom.

Alba shared photos of Honor before her first day of classes on Wednesday. She was wearing a short denim skirt, a mock turtleneck and a cable-knit cardigan complete with the ’90s fashion revival for footwear, Doc Martens. She accessorized the cute outfit with her water bottle, iPhone and backpack — all of the necessities for a successful day at school. The sweetest part of the carousel of images Alba shared was the final photo of her hugging Honor — you can see how emotional the moment was for both of them. The L.A.’s Finest star captioned the post, “Honor’s first day of 8th grade 📚✏️ A proud (& obviously crying 😫) mama.”

The actress has been open about her relationship with Honor and how she “struggl[ed] with not treating her like a little [kid]” because her “tendency is to parent them as if they are little,” she explained in a July interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Before, During & After Baby Instagram show. The remedy for this situation was mother-daughter therapy, which began when Honor was 11. “For me, it was really out of, I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented,” Alba said. “So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together.”

The duo looks closer than ever in the recent images, so it looks like keeping the lines of communication open is working. And it’s amazing how much Honor is Alba’s mini-me — or maybe, not so mini since she’s growing up right before our eyes.

