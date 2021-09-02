Elizabeth Hurley Looks So Good Modeling Her Own Sexy Swimwear on the Beach

Summer might be over, but Elizabeth Hurley is still soaking up the sun in her own swimwear line. The stunning longtime model and actress is basically the queen of swimsuit and bikini photos on Instagram — and we hope that her reign is long. Each day it almost seems like the 56-year-old star blesses our Instagram feeds with something fabulous, and her latest post is no exception.

Hurley’s latest Instagram post features The Royals star rocking a sea green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Hurley posed up effortlessly for the camera while relaxing at the Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives. She looked incredibly confident, and even took the opportunity to plug her swimwear line — Elizabeth Hurley Beach — for her longtime fans and followers to shop some exclusive looks as summer comes to a close.

Hurley has always been a regular beach bombshell. But since launching her own swimwear line in 2005, she’s proven to be a savvy business woman, too. Not only has she been running her business for more than a decade, Hurley raised her 19-year-old son, Damian, along the way. Regardless of what season it is, we always love to see Hurley confidently rocking her own swimwear line and posing up for the camera. Even though we’re heading into autumn, we have a feeling the swimwear and bikini queen will surely grace her loyal subjects — and fans — with more fabulous content in the months ahead. Long may she reign!

