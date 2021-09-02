These Lyrics From Kanye West’s Donda Reportedly Allude to Him Cheating on Kim Kardashian

Some celebrity relationships are so well-documented that nearly every detail is made public. But there are some high-profile marriages that manage to keep at least some personal happenings as private as possible. Throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were able to compartmentalize some parts of their union. However, it now seems some of their struggles are coming to light, as it appears West reportedly cheated on Kardashian as illustrated in his song “Hurricane” from his latest album Donda.

The song in question seemingly alludes to the rapper’s infidelity after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum welcomed the couples first two children — daughter North, 8, and son Saint, 5. “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’,” West raps on the track. Along with the lyrics, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed that West cheated on Kardashian, as well. You can listen to the official audio for the song below.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one source told Page Six. “If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” they went on. Other lyrics from the song also highlight that West was often not at his family’s home, and may have been struggling with an addiction to alcohol.

While West and Kardashian’s divorce has been ongoing for roughly six months, the rapper’s recent Donda listening party seemingly indicated that the former couple was at an amicable stage in their breakup. Kardashian even wore a Balenciaga wedding gown and stood by West’s side during a performance of one of his songs. Despite seemingly disclosing his infidelity on his new album, West and Kardashian may have dealt with this difficult chapter in their marriage privately — which is why we’re even hearing about it with reported confirmation for the first time.

West and Kardashian began dating in the early 2010s after running in the same social circles for years. The couple welcomed their first child in June 2013, before tying the knot in Italy on May 24, 2014. They went on to welcome son Saint in December 2015. The couple’s youngest children — daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2 — were welcomed via surrogacy.

