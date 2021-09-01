Adele Looks So Stunning in These New Photos With Boyfriend Rich Paul As They Reportedly Grow Closer

It looks like Adele is taking her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul up a notch as the two spend more time together. The big sign is that the sports agent is not only bringing her around to meet his friends, but also his A-list clients.

The couple was spotted late last week enjoying a birthday party for LeBron James’ wife, Savannah — and it seems like the Grammy winner fits right into Paul’s elite athlete world. (See the photos at People.) “He often brings her around his friends,” a source told the publication. “She seems to be getting along with everyone.” The insider also indicated that the relationship is “getting more serious” because they “spend a lot of time together” and that Adele is “very happy.”

That seems like the best possible outcome after a tough divorce from husband Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March. The couple share eight-year-old son, Angelo, and spent the pandemic amicably living across the street from each other to do “what’s best for Angelo” because “her son is her world,” per a People source. But now, Adele is doing something for herself — and that’s exploring the dating world and the possibility of love again.

And while the “Hello” singer hasn’t given a major interview about her divorce, she did share a humorous meme back in 2019 when her separation was first announced. The post had one image of her crying on the left and a badass photo of her mugging for the camera on the right. The meme reads, “When you catch yourself in your feelings, then you remember who you are.” Well, it looks like Adele has found herself again — and she’s smitten with Paul and the potential ahead.

