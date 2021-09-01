Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Will Be Setting Their Family Up in This Massive $100 Million Holmby Hills Estate

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel made a major real estate move recently. The couple plunked down $100 million for two adjacent properties in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles (just across the street from the Playboy Mansion). The supermodel and Snapchat billionaire are going to be able to put their own finishing touches on the estate because the main residence is currently incomplete.

The home even has some Hollywood history since it was previously owned by music producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his ex-wife Tracey Edmonds, who then sold it to the former owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Frank and Jamie McCourt. Now Kerr and Spiegel get to make their stylistic mark on the property, only they’ve expanded to the home next door to create a compound. (See more photos at Dirt.) By combining the two spaces, they will have four acres to utilize, which is almost unheard of in Los Angeles — and offering plenty of space for Kerr’s son with Orlando Bloom, Flynn, 10, and her two children with Spiegel, sons Hart, 3, and Myles, 1, to run around.

This isn’t the only home they own in Los Angeles, the couple currently resides in Harrison Ford’s old house in Brentwood worth $12 million — so this recent purchase is a major step up. If they get bored of their current Los Angeles abode, they can always head to their vineyard property in Australia, Kerr’s Malibu beach cottage in Malibu, Spiegel’s 2,800-square-foot bachelor pad in Brentwood, or their $30.4 million estate in Paris, France.

The duo shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to their real estate portfolio, so we look forward to seeing where they plunk down a few dollars next to add to their collection. In the meantime, this $100-property should keep them busy for a while.

