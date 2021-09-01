Prince Harry’s Kids May Never Be a Part of This Tradition With the Queen

Every family has its traditions when it comes to holidays or family vacations, and the royals are no different than all of us. Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth was joined by her loved ones while she’s vacationing at Balmoral Castle in Scotland — and it’s reportedly something everyone enjoys doing every year, per Vanity Fair.

It was a Bank Holiday weekend in the U.K., so Prince William and Kate Middleton were able to head out to the country estate with their kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. It was made even more memorable because they all spent “some special time with the Queen,” per the publication’s source. “It has become a tradition in recent years that the Bank Holiday weekend is the final family get together before Christmas and everyone is invited,” they added. “In the past it has turned into one big sleepover with lots of the Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

But wait, record scratch. “Everyone is invited?” Do we think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were included in this invite (despite a pandemic and Meghan’s current maternity leave status)? We would be curious if the offer was extended to the stateside couple. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still senior royal members, they did not attend this special weekend that the Queen reported enjoys “immensely” with the rest of the family in 2019. The couple stayed behind in England to honor his role as Patron of the Rugby Football League.

With the duo now residing in California with son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, two months, it’s quite possible that they will be left out of this annual family tradition moving forward. It only creates a deeper divide between the senior royals and Harry and Meghan as their lives rarely intersect anymore. And what makes this even sadder is that it offers less of an opportunity for Archie and Lilibet to foster a genuine relationship with the Queen. Harry always speaks so fondly of his grandmother and it’s likely he would for love his children to have that same opportunity, especially since Queen Elizabeth is in her twilight years.

Right now, that scenario doesn’t seem to be playing out, but we remain hopeful that all of the family will find a way to join together and celebrate their unity — even if it is tricky at times.

