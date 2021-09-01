The Royal Family Reportedly Has Big Concerns About Getting Overly Friendly With Prince Harry Again

It’s really no secret that tensions between the Sussexes and the British royal family are still running high. Despite reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly reconnecting with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal family as a whole still has a lot of hesitation when it comes to completely reconciling with the couple — even though it’s been more than a year since they made the decision to take a step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Now, the justification for those nerves is becoming more clear.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently spoke with Us Weekly, and disclosed why the royal family might not yet be ready to fully reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace,” he told the outlet.

An updated epilogue for 'Finding Freedom' details new accusations about how those Meghan Markle bullying claims were handled. https://t.co/FA218AZlf9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 31, 2021

Indeed, a lot has yet to be revealed from Prince Harry’s perspective of life in the royal family, which could impact his current relationship with them. The Duke of Sussex has a forthcoming memoir on the way, slated for a 2022 release, which will delve even further into his time as a young royal and the very public life he was exposed to at such a tender age. Naturally, there might be some elements of the memoir that may not exactly paint the royal family in the best light. But considering the details of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endured during their time as senior members of the royal family, beginning a steady resolution could prove more helpful in the long run.

During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan and Harry detailed the pressure they were under and lack of guidance they received from the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex vulnerably disclosed that she struggled with suicidal ideation due to the media scrutiny she suffered at the time she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Having removed themselves from the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan seem to be rebuilding their life and starting fresh in Montecito. But it’s clear that the tension from the past few years still lingers.

