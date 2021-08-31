This Updated Royal Tell-All Shares the Exact Moment Meghan Markle Decided to Tape Her Oprah Conversation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last March has been scrutinized over and over again, but the unauthorized biography of the couple clarifies some of the fine details royal watchers have been arguing about. An updated version of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, show that the timing had less to do with Prince Philip and more to do with the Mail on Sunday lawsuit.

The revelation that the duo would do a tell-all interview in the first place shook the press who would “accuse Harry and Meghan of insensitivity after agreeing to a sit-down with Oprah while Prince Philip was unwell in the hospital,” per an excerpt from the new epilogue obtained by SheKnows. But they had already filmed the interview “before Prince Philip had been admitted” to the hospital. With that myth debunked, there was specific timing of when they decided to tape the interview: after the verdict was read in the privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday.

An updated epilogue for 'Finding Freedom' details new accusations about how those Meghan Markle bullying claims were handled. https://t.co/FA218AZlf9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 31, 2021

On Feb. 11, when the judge handed down a response in Meghan’s favor, “the couple told Oprah that same day they could finally sit down and tell their story in their own words.” That was the defining moment for the interview to move forward. And yes, their contingency plans to postpone the broadcast if Prince Philip’s health took a turn for the worse, so critics of the stateside couple were making a fuss over the details they didn’t have privy to.

'Finding Freedom' $18.25 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For Meghan and Prince Harry, there are plenty of people, who may never believe their side of the story, but Finding Freedom is trying to shed some light on the fact that the press had the timeline very wrong. It was the lawsuit verdict that gave the interview the green light.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

