Diddy’s Twin Daughters D’Lila & Jessie Looked So Much Like Late Mom Kim Porter on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Diddy aka Sean “Love” Combs was playing the stage dad role to the max when his 14-year-old twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana on Tuesday. Not only are the teens following in their late mother, Kim Porter’s, footsteps, but they also look so much like her in the new photos shared on Instagram.

The rap mogul’s simple caption shared how proud he was, “Words can’t explain. LOVE.” The young women looked gorgeous in contrasting black and blue dresses that showed off their long legs and their mother’s stunning beauty. And their 15-year-old half-sister, Chance Combs, daughter of Diddy’s ex Sarah Chapman, joined them on the runway. Of course, Diddy wanted to show off their work to the entire world, so he shared multiple posts on his Instagram account.

Chance also made sure to thank her dad for being so supportive throughout the entire process. “Venice has been AMAZING with my family!” she wrote on her social media page. “Thank you daddy for everything and I’m honored to have been a part of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show. Thank you @dolcegabbana for having us!!!”

For the twins, the moment was likely bittersweet because their mom has been gone for three years and wasn’t there to witness their big night. But Diddy seems to be stepping up as both mom and dad when the family needs him the most — just like Porter used to do. “Even though we wasn’t together, she was that type of person,” Diddy recalled in his eulogy for Porter. “She would come over and…she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'”

We’re sure mom is looking over all of her children, especially now that her daughters have followed her into the same industry that she made her mark on.

