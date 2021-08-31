Kristin Cavallari Is Dating This Country Star With Bachelor Ties Nearly a Year Post-Divorce

Kristin Cavallari has taken her dating life in a new direction — she’s taking it country in her new romance with Nashville superstar Chase Rice. The Uncommon James founder dipped her toes back into the dating pool shortly after her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler with comedian Jeff Dye last year, but they only stayed together for five months before calling it quits.

It sounds like Cavallari is being cautious in her new romance with the “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” singer, as a source told TMZ that the relationship was “pretty low-key and casual.” And there’s nothing wrong with that since she has a burgeoning business to run and her three kids, Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5, from her marriage to Cutler to prioritize. It also sounds like it’s a fairly new situation for them both, too.

“They’ve been seeing each other a little over a month,” an insider told People. “They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They’re having fun together.” Even though Rice and Cavallari are enjoying each other’s company, the country star is likely to be a little wary of dating another reality star.

Rice was reportedly blindsided by The Bachelor producers when he was hired to give a private concert during the Peter Weber season. Of course, the drama that played out included Weber’s date being Victoria Fuller, who had previously dated Rice. (The Bachelor producers always kill for a good love triangle.) “If there’s anything I’ve ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show,” Rice said on Fitz in the Morning after the episode aired. “The fact they did that to me, it’s over the top, it’s unnecessary, I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened.”

Hopefully, dating Cavallari will bring Rice as little tabloid headlines as possible and the duo can enjoy the sweet getting-to-know-you phase.

