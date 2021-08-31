Paulina Porizkova Opened Up With a New No-Filter Photo on How Baring It All Is Changing Her Legacy

Paulina Porizkova has struck a nerve with a fan — a good nerve — that is resonating from her social media platforms and beyond. The supermodel shared a story about how a young woman approached her in the bar and asked her if she was “the lady who cries on Instagram.”

Well, that could be a humbling experience for someone who’s been in the public eye for decades, but that moment was a game-changer for Porizkova, who realized that her openness about aging, beauty standards and raw emotions was being felt by many women. She wrote in the caption of her unfiltered selfie, “She thanked me for being honest and sharing painful stuff, because it freed her to do the same. It released her shame of feeling guilty for having a range of emotions, and for not having to pretend.” Porizkova added that it was “the best compliment” she’s received “in years.”

The 56-year-old model, who always has the best hashtags, has never taken her fame too seriously. She made sure to add a few of her humorous ones to really drive home her point, including “#nofillers #nobotox #nofilter,” “#betweenjloandbettywhite” and “#sexyhasnoexpirationdate.” She wanted everyone to know that she’s not trying to “shame women who have had work done.” It’s more about letting her followers “see a face that’s resolutely without because untouched faces in the public eye are fewer and further between.”

Her authenticity is making people stand up and listen to what she has to say — especially because Porizkova made her living off of what her face and body looked like throughout much of her career. She’s proving that she still looks fantastic while gracefully letting nature take its course — people can decide to add fillers and Botox, but they shouldn’t feel the pressure to do so.

