How to Stream the New Cinderella for Free on Amazon September 3

It seems like every few years, a Disney classic gets a brand new look. Whether it’s a long-awaited sequel, a live action adaptation, or a third or fourth installment we didn’t know we needed, we’re always game for a new take on a classic tale. This Friday, September 3, the fable Cinderella gets some brand new threads, songs, and a fresh cast — and you’ll be able to watch it on Amazon for free!

This latest iteration of Cinderella features a number of stars taking on the classic fairy tale. Singer Camila Cabello stars in the titular role, featuring Cinderella like fans have never seen her before. This time around, Cinderella wants to open her own dress shop, showing off her elegant designs for the entire kingdom to see. An invitation to the ball for Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) to find a bride seems like the perfect opportunity, but not if Cinderella’s stepmother (Idina Menzel) has anything to say about it.

What unfolds is the quintessential storybook tale full of fun fresh characters, including Billy Porter‘s genderless Fab G! The movie also stars Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden and more. If you thought you’d have to make the trip to the movie theater to check out this movie with your kids, you’re in luck! Cinderella arrives to Amazon Prime Video this Friday, September 3, and we’re here to tell you how to watch this movie for free in the comfort of your own home! And while you’re waiting for the new Cinderella to hit Amazon, check out the original Disney film that started it all: watch Cinderella on Disney+.

How to Watch Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video

Signing up for Amazon Prime Video has never been easier, or more fun! You can sign up for Prime Video today and get 30 days of content for free. That includes series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Modern Love, and movies like The Big Sick and, of course, the new Cinderella. After 30 days, you can pay to keep your Amazon Prime Video account for just $8.99 per month.

Movie nights this fall are about to get very cozy, thanks to Amazon Prime Video’s deal on a 30-day free trial. Before Cinderella arrives on the streamer this Friday, sign up for your free trial today! Just like Cinderella’s glass slipper, we have a feeling it’ll be the perfect fit.

