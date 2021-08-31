Scott Disick Wrongly Assumed He Could Slam Kourtney Kardashian to Ex Younes Bendjima & Get Away With It

When your relationships play out in the public eye, things are bound to get messy. Since skyrocketing to fame on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian has definitely been met with her share of media scrutiny involving her relationships with Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima, and current partner Travis Barker. But now, things have gotten a bit dicey, and it’s all because of a DM that Disick allegedly sent to Kardashian’s ex, Bendjima.

It all started with a photo of Kardashian and Barker engaging in some PDA during their recent getaway to Italy. Basically, nothing new for the couple that’s been going steady since roughly February 2021. But Disick, apparently, took issue with the paparazzi photos of his ex and her new partner, and allegedly chose to air his grievances (and insecurities) to Bendjima. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the message allegedly sent from Disick to Bendjima, who shared a screenshot of the DM to his Instagram Story, read.

Younes Bendjima Instagram Story Younes Bendjima/Instagram.

Instead of engaging with Disick, Bendjima all but shutdown the conversation. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro.” But that wasn’t all. Bendjima also cautioned Disick to “keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” The model, who dated Kardashian from 2017 to 2018, doubled down on posting the alleged DMs by writing, “couldnt miss this one. He been playing around for too long, [tried] to stay quiet and be the nice guy. back to work now 10km.” Disick has yet to publicly address the alleged DMs.

Kardashian and Disick have a long history together. Their relationship was chronicled on KUWTK for years, dating back to 2007. They share three children together — sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. Disick and Kardashian split for good in 2015, and have clearly since moved on to new romantic pursuits. In fact, Disick is currently dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. And prior to his current relationship he dated Sofia Richie.

Throughout their post-split, co-parenting relationship, Disick has been pretty clear about how seeing Kardashian dating in the public eye makes him feel. But these alleged DMs really take things to a whole new level. Where’s another season of KUWTK when you need one?!

