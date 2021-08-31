Tim McGraw Needed a Drink Before Waking His Kids Up Until Faith Hill Stepped In

Admitting that you’re struggling is one of the most difficult first steps to addressing addiction. Whether it’s disclosing those struggles to yourself or another person, it’s always so much more emotional and complicated that many might assume. That’s something that Tim McGraw knows all too well. The country superstar opened up about coming to terms with his addiction to alcohol and how his wife of almost 25 years, Faith Hill, was instrumental in helping him begin his journey to overcome his addiction.

McGraw recalled those anxious early days of overcoming his addiction in a vulnerable new essay for Esquire, revealing that he was so dependent on alcohol, he would have to begin his day by drinking. “I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up. I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at,'” McGraw wrote.

Whenever Tim McGraw plays this song for Faith Hill, he starts crying. 😭 https://t.co/2KWSVCeNDu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 26, 2020

The “It’s Your Love” singer recalled being completely “scared” by how much his addiction had impacted him and his family. But he praised his wife for her immediate reaction. “She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life,” McGraw wrote of Hill’s small, selfless act to reassure her husband.

McGraw has long credited Hill for being there for him during those difficult moments. When it comes to the bad habits of partying too much and his addiction to alcohol, Hill remained supportive and steadfast, affirming her husband every step of the way. Nearly 25 years on, the couple share three daughters together and remain one of the most revered and beloved country couples out there. But by sharing his story, McGraw offers insight into one of the most difficult illnesses to overcome, and reaffirms that loving support can completely change a struggling person’s life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can get help by calling the Drug Addiction Hotline at 1-877-813-5721.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

