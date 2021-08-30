Ivanka Trump’s Cousin Has a Theory on Why She’ll Stay Out of Politics For Good

Mary Trump has never been shy in sharing her opinions on the Trump family and their politics. She’s got a new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, that takes a deep dive into her uncle, Donald Trump, and what is next for the controversial family.

While she does think Donald is positioning himself for another presidential run in 2024, she doesn’t believe any of his adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka nor Eric, have a future in politics. “The only thing you can really say about Donald is that he does have a kind of charisma that appeals, apparently, to… people in this country,” she told Business Insider. Mary added that the personality needed to run a campaign is something Donald has a knack for, but “none of his children” have that same skill.

Donald Trump Jr. expresses his opinions on Twitter about an emotional President Biden during his White House address. https://t.co/NwAPWyvt4n — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 28, 2021

The author also maintains that Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have a long-game plan in mind — there’s a specific reason they’ve been staying out of the public eye and away from politics. “I think she and her husband are more interested in staying away long enough in the hopes that people forget what horrible human beings they are, and then they have this fantasy that they’re going to be able to reemerge into New York high society or something,” she explained.

Currently, Ivanka and Jared have been spending their time in Florida with their three children, daughter Arabella, 10, and sons, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 5. He’s focused on his upcoming book deal talking about his work in the Middle East during the Trump administration and Ivanka is probably hoping that the Manhattan District Attorney doesn’t come knocking in the Trump Organization tax fraud case.

It’s an insider’s family view of what the Trumps might be up to next, but it might take a lot of work for New York society to welcome back any of them back into the fold.

