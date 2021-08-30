Heidi Klum & Lookalike Daughter Leni Klum Have Us Seeing Double in These Matching Silver Dresses

Yet again, another celebrity gave birth to a mini-version of themselves and Heidi Klum’s mini-me daughter Leni Klum is seriously making us see double. After walking at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, Leni posted a post-show photo of her and her mom in gorgeous matching sequin dresses to her Instagram and we swear these two are looking more alike every day.

For the fashion show appearance, Heidi wore a silver, sequined gown, silver heels, and was decked out in stunning jewels. Leni decided to take on a more youthful look with a shortened version of Heidi’s dress and matching silver pumps, and the duo couldn’t have looked more fabulous (or more similar!) in their sparkling getups.

Leni captioned the two smiling photos with a short and sweet, “matching w mommy.”

Earlier this year, Heidi talked about Leni becoming a model with People. “She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” she confessed, adding: “I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself. And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no.'”

Leni is well on her way to replicating her supermodel mom’s incredible career: This year alone she’s made her runway debut at Berlin Fashion Week, a cover debut for Glamour Germany, and now walked this high-fashion runway while Heidi beamed from the front row.

With a supermodel mom and a supermodel-on-the-rise daughter, there’s no doubt this duo is going to take over the fashion world!

