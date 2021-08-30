Shakira’s New Photo With Young Sons Sasha & Milan Is a Rare Look at the Singer as a Mom

Fans know Shakira the singer very well, but they rarely get a glimpse of her personal life. The pop star decided to share a little bit of her life as a mom with her followers this weekend when she posted a sweet photo with her sons Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” musician and her sons were enjoying a day at a water park with both boys wearing their wetsuits as they posed alongside their mom. Shakira looked gorgeous and content sandwiched between her children as her long auburn locks shined in the sun. She captioned the photo, “Guess who I brought to the @wavegarden_official!”

But don’t think mom sat along the sidelines, she also enjoyed the day frolicking in the water. Besides the family portrait, she also posted an image of her holding Milan in the pool — and yes, she had her own wetsuit, too. She shared with her followers, “Milan is starting to really enjoy this!”

Shakira and partner Gerard Piqué have made it a priority to keep their kids out of the public eye as much as possible. She opened up to ET Canada about why this is a rule they like to follow as much as possible. “I try to avoid playing my own music in my house, in my environment,” she explained. “I try to give them as much normalcy as I can. They can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person as well as their dad, but we try to live as very simple people.”

And that normalcy involves taking the boys to water parks, which is always a fun way to spend a weekend — especially when mom joins in.

