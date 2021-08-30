Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Have No Regrets About How They’ve Handled Their Royal Exit

It’s been well over one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the difficult decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family and relocate to California. Despite the heavy media scrutiny on the couple and their young family — including 2-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and 2-month-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been booked and busy with a new Netflix project, upcoming memoir, and plenty of philanthropic endeavors. All told, the couple has no regrets about how they’ve handled their royal exit, including their vulnerable interview with Oprah Winfrey, at least according to a new report.

A new epilogue in the book Finding Freedom, chronicling Harry and Meghan’s transition, describes how the couple feel all of this time later. “As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reportedly wrote in the updated chapter, per Town & Country. The authors further write that, based on what the couple has accomplished thus far, it’s a sure sign that they’ve “made the right decision to step back from royal roles, not only for their family but for their focus on social issues and helping the world.”

Indeed, since moving to their idyllic home in Montecito, Meghan and Harry haven’t exactly slowed down. Their Archewell foundation has been an instrumental way for the couple to communicate their goals and charitable endeavors, while deals with Spotify and Netflix have certainly expanded their growing media empire. Among the decision they’ve made as they begin their new life, the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey still lingers in the minds of many Sussex fans.

But it’s clear that sharing their perspective on life in the British royal family was important to them, as Harry endeavors to share more about his life in his upcoming 2022 memoir. While the couple continues to settle into their family life and social work in the time ahead, it offers a lot of Sussex fans peace of mind to know that the couple feel they are in a good place and only excited about what the future holds and how they can use their platform to make an impact.

