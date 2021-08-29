Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Passionate Photos Enjoying Their Vacation in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are at it again with their passionate and steamy PDA. The pair, who got together back in February, are not shy when it comes to showing the world just how much they love each other (who remembers the thumb sucking video). All in all, they seem to be pretty serious about one another and Kardashian even helped Barker conquer his fear of flying. The pair have taken another trip, and jetted off to Italy this week. Don’t worry, they made sure to share their romantic getaway with followers and these latest pictures from trip have us swooning over just how in love these two must be.

Kardashian shared a snapshot on Instagram passionately kissing Barker on a boat. If this doesn’t scream “I’m so in love I could shout it from the rooftops” we don’t know what does. She wrote a clever caption, “That’s Amore.” We love how open and free they are about their relationship. Barker also posted a photo form the trip kissing Kourtney, writing “Italy.” We can only imagine just how wonderful it must feel for Barker to travel after so many years afraid of flying.

Honestly, we’re just so glad to these two so happy. I think we all want a vacation to Italy after the year we’ve had. We’re looking forward to seeing more steamy updates from their trip . . . we’re curious to see where they travel to next. Seeing as Barker appears to have conquered his fear of flying, the sky really is the limit.

