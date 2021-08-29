Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Kids In This Latest Appreciation Post

Sometimes a resemblance is too uncanny to go unnoticed. Take Kai Gerber and Cindy Crawford or Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow…talk about some serious twinning. It’s no surprise that celebrity children look just like their famous parents, however sometimes the similarity is so shocking we can’t help but gush about it. Reese Witherspoon is one proud mom and in her latest social media post, she looks so much like her children we couldn’t help but share the sweet picture.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of she and her two kids. Her caption was honest and appreciative of her two mini-me’s, “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom 😊️” Fans of Witherspoon seem to agree, with many commenting on her stark resemblance to her kids. One wrote, “If I didn’t know you were their mama, I’d think YALL were triplets 😍🔥👏 Gorg family!” We couldn’t agree more. Witherspoon looks like she hasn’t aged a day over 30. Even Cindy Crawford herself commented “You look like their sister! 😘.” One commenter pointed out how both Deacon, 17, and Ava, 21, have their moms famous smirk. “They all have your smile..💕💕💕.” As much as Ava and Deacon look like Witherspoon, they also look just like their dad, Ryan Phillippe (Deacon especially).

How cool would it be to have stars like Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe as your parents? Although Deacon and Ava aren’t following in their parents footsteps at the moment, if they ever change their minds, they’ll have two pretty awesome coaches cheering them on.

