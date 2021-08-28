Lupita Nyong’o Shares What She Misses The Most About Chadwick Boseman in Tribute Post On Anniversary of His Death

Lupita Nyong’o shared very kind words in honor of her late friends and colleague, Chadwick Boseman. They both starred in the blockbuster hit Black Panther, which was released in 2018. The Oscar nominated and Golden Globes award winning actor lost his life last year after a four year battle with colon cancer. On the anniversary of his death, Nyong’o shared a tribute post for Boseman, revealing the two things she misses the most about him.

Nyong’o took to Instagram to share a photo of she and Boseman laughing, writing, “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.” We can only imagine just how hard today must be for everyone who had a special connection to Boseman. Multiple celebrities commented and shared their thoughts. Viola Davis wrote “My heart💔💔” and Elaine Wentworth said, “Holding space for your heart today❤️❤️❤️❤️” We can only imagine how hard this day must be for his wife, Simone Boseman.

I think we can all agree that Boseman will be well remembered and respected not only for his acting talents, but also his generous and kind spirit. Although he is no longer with us, in some ways he always will be, in his wonderful on screen appearances. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as they get through this tough day. Although it’s a day of loss, it’s also a day of remembrance.

Before you go, click here to see All the Stars We Lost in 2020.