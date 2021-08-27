Michael Bublé Calls 8-Year-Old Son Noah His ‘Hero’ After Cancer Battle in Rare New Photo

Michael Bublé is honoring a hero in his family and it just happens to be son Noah on his eighth birthday. The Canadian singer shared two rare photos of his oldest child — one throwback and one recent image — to talk about how much he means to him after his battle with liver cancer beginning in 2016.

The situation was so frightening for Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato that they both put everything on hold to make sure Noah was getting the best treatment possible. The good news is that their son has been in remission since 2017 and has had continued good health ever since. To honor Noah’s big day, the crooner posted a photo of father and baby in the bath together, and a more recent picture with his much bigger boy sitting on his lap and embracing him in a hug — you can feel the love right through the screen. “Today my hero turns 8,” Bublé captioned the images. “I’ve never met anyone as brave… I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted… And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you.”

The “Forever Now” singer added, “You’ve blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day. Happy Birthday, Noah B.” It’s apparent dad is so grateful his son is healthy and has reached his eighth year, something they were worried might not happen if his cancer treatment wasn’t successful. Bublé has often talked about how the experience changed his family’s life forever and that he “didn’t even think about [his] career” during that time.

“It’s going to sound sloppy, but I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘Why the (expletive) am I worried about all this (expletive),” he told USA Today. “That’s what I was worried about? What people thought of me, or the numbers of something? That’s (expletive). That doesn’t matter.” By putting family first, Bublé saw the importance of the little things in life — and he’s filled with gratitude that Noah is here to celebrate his eighth year.

