Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Is Such a Grown-Up Big Sis to Kaavia in These New Photos

On August 27, Gabrielle Union posted four adorable new photos of her daughters, Zaya Wade and Kaavia James Union Wade, to her Instagram. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a glimpse of the happy family, and these photos are a cuteness overload. They’re both growing up so fast, and we’re obsessed with how Zaya is blossoming into her authentic self.

In 2019, Zaya came out to both her family and the public as a transgender woman. We love to see her so happy and comfortable in her own skin! And we love to see how supportive Gabrielle and Dwayne Wade have been.

Union told Variety back in 2020 that their family was full of supporters that were ready to defend Zaya in a heartbeat.

Union said in the interview, “With all the love comes the hate too,” referring to haters and trolls on social media. She continued, “It’s watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We’re just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it’s nuts.”

It’s clear that their parenting has been amazing on the kids’ mental health since both of them look on top of the world in the recent photos.

In the first two photos, we see a beautiful moment between the girls, with Zaya hoisting Kaavia up on her back in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the following photos, we see some amazing meme-material faces of Kaavia demolishing a pastry and waving her hands in glory.

Union captioned the set of photos with a simple, “These 2” with heart and France-related emojis. She tagged the two girls’ accounts, @zayawade, and @kaaviajames, and ended it with the hashtag, #WadeWorldTour2021. So here’s hoping we keep seeing more adorable family photos!

