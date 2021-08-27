Those Paparazzi Photos of Meghan Markle After Her Miscarriage Struck a Serious Nerve For Her & Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are certainly high-profile figures, but even those in the public eye deserve privacy at times. The couple wasn’t afforded that opportunity when they were photographed by the paparazzi leaving her doctor’s office after she suffered a miscarriage last July.

To make matters worse, the Daily Mail published the photos and took the eco-conscious duo to task for riding around in a “gas-guzzling” Cadillac SUV while they were going through a traumatic life event. Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who penned the couple’s unauthorized biography, Finding Freedom, said Meghan and Harry were “furious” about the invasion of privacy — and the fact that someone had tipped the photographer off about their trip to Beverly Hills for a doctor’s appointment.

“What should have been a deeply personal moment quickly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online, with a dozen photos of the masked couple getting into a Cadillac SUV,” Scobie and Durand wrote in the book, via The Independent. No woman should ever have to face an event that Meghan described in her New York Times op-ed as “an almost unbearable grief.” Harry also felt “heart break” as he supported his wife through an excruciatingly painful time as they realized what was happening and Meghan pondered the process of healing.

It’s a gut-wrenching situation for any family to have to endure, whether they are public or private figures. Suffering from a miscarriage often brings up feelings of shame and questions about why it happened — and that is more than enough agony to have to wade through. Nobody needs a nosy photographer capturing every grief-stricken moment — even public figures deserve the decency of privacy.

