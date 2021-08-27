Padma Lakshmi & Her Daughter’s Favorite Disney Princess Shows How Representation Can Go Beyond Race

Food brings people together, and no one knows that quite like Padma Lakshmi. The Top Chef and Taste The Nation host has dedicated her career to understanding the ingredients that enrich life beyond the kitchen table. Lakshmi finds inspiration everywhere, including her 11-year-old daughter Krishna. Throughout Krishna’s life, Lakshmi has told her stories and fairy tales with an emphasis on food. But there’s one Disney fable that the mother-daughter pair bonded over, and it goes far beyond the decadent confections its main character creates.

Lakshmi spoke to Elle Magazine for their upcoming September 2021 issue along with Eva Longoria, Misty Copeland, and more who reflected on the Disney princess they felt the most inspired by growing up. During her conversation with the outlet, Lakshmi revealed that she and her daughter both can’t get enough of The Princess & The Frog for one very unique reason.

“We love Tiana because she’s very steadfast and doesn’t expect an easy way out,” Lakshmi told the outlet. “A lot of success in life comes from talent, but more sustained success comes from diligence and working hard and understanding that there’s no one set, fixed goal you’ll arrive at where you’ve ‘made it.’ I think that is truly a fairy tale.”

The Princess & The Frog, along with a number of stories that Lakshmi has passed onto her daughter, inspired her to go a step further in her ongoing relationship with food. Lakshmi’s debut children’s book Tomatoes for Neela is the product of years telling her daughter stories of how food really brings people together, bridges generations, and keeps sweet-smelling memories alive. We love that The Princess & The Frog imparted this valuable lesson to both Lakshmi and her young daughter, and we cannot wait to pick up our copy of Tomatoes for Neela when it hits shelves August 31!

